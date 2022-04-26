Gazel at the Prosecutor's Office drove away the participants of the march Morning:

An incident took place during the march of the parents of the victims to the prosecutor’s office.

A white “Gazelle” car came out of the alley near the Paronyan Theater, near the Prosecutor’s Office building, and crashed into the marchers. The participants of the march ran around, the gazelle driver opened the door and started shouting. “You walk around idle all day, you are disgusted.”

A scuffle broke out between the relatives of the victims and the “gas driver”. Arthur Vanetsyan, the leader of the “Homeland” party, and other opposition leaders were here at that moment. The incident was settled with the intervention of the police and the opposition leaders. The gazelle quickly left the area.

It should be reminded that the relatives of the soldiers killed in the 44-day war had initiated a gathering today.

Nelli GRIGORYAN