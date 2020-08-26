Gaza’s water camp for autistic children – Middle East Monitor

The Dolphin Water Sports Club in Gaza concluded its 2nd swimming and water video games camp on Saturday for children with autism. The camp was sponsored by the Higher Council for Youth and Sports.

During the event, Assistant Secretary-General of the Council, Abdel-Salam Haniyeh, worried the value of caring for autistic children, as they have terrific capabilities and skills.

He revealed his hope that the efforts to teach the children how to swim will result in them taking part in worldwide champions, highlighting Palestinian accomplishments in unique requirements sports.

The job agent, Reem Ja’ arour informed MEMO: “We created this idea for 20 children with relatively mild autism and wanted to use water therapy to treat the children as part of achieving sensory integration in this new environment and visual focus.”

“The project also aims to equip autistic children with swimming skills and self-reliance, as well as raising the level of psychological stability among the children’s parents as a result of the children developing swimming skills.”

Ja’ arour kept in mind that amongst the intentions behind arranging the camp is the requirement to incorporate autistic children in their natural surroundings and to find out and acquire brand-new abilities, in addition to assistance the children’s moms and dads teach them brand-new …