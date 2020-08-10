Gaza’s solidarity with Lebanon is being expressed in blood – Middle East Monitor

I learn about discomfort, and I understand when other individuals are in discomfort. I have actually seen it, felt it and lived it often times. Ever because I was born, the Gaza Strip has actually seen Israeli military offensives and attacks. Scenes of death and damage are the background to my life.

Last Tuesday’s surge in Beirut was, for that reason, a stunning pointer of this. A various location, for sure; and a various factor, however the victims, the damage and the blood equaled.

Like the Gaza Strip, Lebanon has actually had more of its share of violence; both have actually been or are inhabited by Israel, with all that it requires. Palestinian and Lebanese moms alike have actually seen their kids become great boys and ladies just to have them removed in an explosive immediate. Can there be any higher discomfort in this life? They too have actually seen their houses, developed fastidiously stone by stone, damaged prior to their eyes.

In regards to death and damage, for that reason, Gaza is on a par with Lebanon; it does not have much to gain from it, nor much to use it. The small area has actually been besieged by Israel and its allies because 2007 and is among the most densely-populated locations in the world, along with among the poorest.

READ: Palestinians stand in solidarity with Lebanon

Nevertheless, the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are not just standing …