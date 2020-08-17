Gaza’s sole electricity plant to shut down – Middle East Monitor

Fuel lacks in the besieged Gaza Strip are requiring the enclave’s only electricity plant to shut down tomorrow early morning, the Palestinian Power Authority revealed the other day.

In a declaration, the Power Authority stated the plant “will completely stop as its fuel is expected to run out.”

The Power Authority stated that the Israeli profession “stopped fuel supplies for the electricity plant entering on Wednesday.”

Palestinian living in Gaza suffer routine blackouts as an outcome of the fuel lacks with electricity being attended to less than 12 hours a day.

Last year, Qatar began to spend for fuel required to run the electricity plant however Israel no longer enabled it entry as part of penalizing steps being troubled Gaza, consisting of stopping gain access to to Gaza’s waters and a restriction on the entry of a number of products consisting of cement.

Gaza has actually been under a rigorous Israeli siege for 14 years.

