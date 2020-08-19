Gaza’s sole electricity plant shuts down after running out of fuel – Middle East Monitor

The just electricity plant in the Gaza Strip shut down the other day after running out of fuel prohibited from going into the besieged enclave by the Israeli profession, Gaza Electricity Distribution Company revealed.

“The power plant has shut down completely,” the business stated in a short declaration.

Israel prohibited fuel imports into Gaza as part of punitive steps over the introducing incendiary balloons from the Strip.

On Sunday, GEDCO cautioned that the commercial fuel for the electricity plant would run out on Tuesday early morning.

Since 2007, the Gaza Strip suffered under a debilitating Israeli blockade that has actually denied its approximately 2 million occupants of numerous essential products, consisting of food, fuel and medication.

READ: Israel strikes school in Gaza refugee camp

As an outcome, the seaside enclave has actually been reeling from an electricity crisis.

The Gaza Strip requires some 500 megawatts of electricity– of which just 180 megawatts are presently offered– to satisfy the requirements of its population.

Spokesman of the Ministry of Health in Gaza, Ashraf Al Qidra, stated the absence of electricity weakens using health services throughout Gaza’s medical facilities.

He likewise cautioned that the absence of electricity would impact the quarantine centres utilized for coronavirus clients.

Gaza presently has 3 sources of electricity: Israel, …