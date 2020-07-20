Gaza’s disturbing rise in suicides

The sudden death of youth activist, Suleiman al-Ajuri, in Gaza has had the rise of suicide in the territory to the spotlight.

According to local human rights group, Palestinian Center for Conflict Resolution, 30 people had taken their lives by the midst of 2020, and a further 600 had attempted suicide. Tough living conditions and too little freedom of expression under Hamas rule are considered to be factors.

Produced by Yolande Knell and Rusdi Abu Alouf

For information and support on mental health and suicide, access the BBC Action Line.