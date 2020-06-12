Gazans resume flying incendiary balloons to Israel – Middle East Monitor

Palestinian activists on Friday resumed firing incendiary balloons from Gaza Strip towards Israeli settlements, Anadolu Agency reports.

Abu Yassir, one of many activists, told Anadolu Agency that he and a number of Palestinian youths, members of the so-called “Descendants of Nasser Salah al-Din”, began launching batches of “incendiary balloons” from Gaza towards Israeli settlements near Gaza’s borders.

Abu Yassir, who refused to share his real name due to security concerns, said: “The resumption of firing balloons came in response to Israeli violations against Al-Aqsa Mosque, as well as the decision to annex parts of the West Bank.”

He also said firing balloons will continue until 6 p.m. local time (1500GMT).

READ: Annexation would destroy Israel-Arab normalisation efforts, warns UAE

For the final year, Palestinian activists have already been flying burning kites and balloons in to Israeli territory as part of ongoing anti-occupation demonstrations along the fraught Gaza-Israel buffer zone.

Since 2019, Egypt, the UN and Qatar have been leading consultations to reach a truce involving the Palestinian factions in Gaza and Israel, based on easing the blockade imposed on the Strip, in exchange for stopping Palestinian protests nearby the border with Israel.

More than 2 million Palestinians in Gaza are putting up with poor conditions, due to the ongoing Israeli blockade on the Strip since Hamas won the legislative elections in the summer of 2006.