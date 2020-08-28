Gaza will not be able to deal with coronavirus pandemic – Middle East Monitor

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) cautioned on Wednesday that the healthcare system in the besieged Gaza Strip will not be able to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

ICRC Gaza Director, Ignacio Casares Garcia, stated in a declaration that the health care system in Gaza would not be able to deal with more than a couple of lots coronavirus clients, including that the treatment of COVID-19 clients needs medical and laboratory devices and unique products and medications that are not offered in health centers and health centres in the besieged enclave in enough amounts.

“The population of Gaza is under terrible strain. People are stressed; not only are they coping with just four hours of electricity a day; their worries over the virus have been hugely compounded and they are now under lockdown,” the declaration stated, including: “Gaza had managed to prevent community transmission of the virus through a strict quarantine regime that had seemingly worked well until this week. That changed on Monday, with the announcement of confirmed cases outside of quarantine centers.”

The declaration verified the ICRC’s steady assistance for the locals of Gaza Strip in dealing with the coronavirus, worrying on the requirement for all possible worldwide support to face the crisis.

