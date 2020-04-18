Gaza makes millions of face masks for Europe – Middle East Monitor

Sewing factories within the Gaza Strip have been busy manufacturing face masks for the native and worldwide markets in response to the coronavirus disaster.

Abdullah Shehadeh, one of the directors on the Hasco stitching manufacturing facility, mentioned 40 staff have been working exhausting to make the masks.

They are persevering with to function in spite of the tough scenario within the Strip because of this of the continuing 14-year Israeli imposed blockade and the coronavirus pandemic, he defined. They are doing this to assist folks in Europe and assist their efforts to sort out the virus, Shehadeh added, as a result of human life is above all political variations.

The manufacturing facility will proceed to function for so long as the occupation permits the required supplies into the Strip.

There have to date been 13 instances of the coronavirus within the besieged Gaza Strip, whereas globally practically 2.2 million folks have been contaminated with the illness and practically 140,000 have died because of this of it.

