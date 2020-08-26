Gaza in lockdown to contain its first COVID-19 outbreak – Middle East Monitor

Gaza was in lockdown on Tuesday after the first cases of COVID-19 in the basic population of the Palestinian enclave, whose limited borders previously had actually assisted spare it from an outbreak.

Health authorities in the Hamas- managed area are worried over the possibly devastating mix of hardship, largely inhabited refugee camps, and restricted health center centers in handling an outbreak.

A federal government spokesperson stated the 4 cases were revealed after a female took a trip to the West Bank, where she evaluated favorable. Four members of her household then evaluated favorable in Gaza, the first cases outside quarantined border centers.

Interior Ministry spokesperson Eyad al-Bozom stated the household had actually been in contact with numerous other individuals in the Maghazi refugee camp in main Gaza, which the camp was now separated from the remainder of the 360 sq. km. area.

“Pandemic investigation committees are conducting the necessary tests to follow up the conditions of the infected four people and those who had come in contact with them,” he stated.

Businesses, schools, and mosques were shuttered late on Monday, and the enclave’s streets were mostly deserted as authorities broadcast speaker cautions to follow a 48-hour curfew.

