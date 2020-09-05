Gaza fishermen’s large hauls, 18 days after Israel stops access to the sea – Middle East Monitor

Fishermen acquired large amounts of fish after being avoided from cruising for 18 days due to the profession’s closure of the sea
September 3, 2020 at 11:59 am
Gaza anglers acquired large amounts of fish after being avoided from cruising for 18 days due to the profession’s closure of the sea, 3 September 2020 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Gaza anglers acquired large amounts of fish after being avoided from cruising for 18 days due to the profession’s closure of the sea, 3 September 2020 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
‘Dying to fish’: How Israeli piracy ruined Gaza’s as soon as prospering fishing market