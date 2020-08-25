Gaza Escalation as Reflection of Israel’s Political Rivalry – Middle East Monitor

Only just recently, the Palestinian group, Hamas, and Israel appeared near to reaching a detainee exchange arrangement, where Hamas would launch a number of Israeli soldiers kept in Gaza while Israel would release an undefined number of Palestinian detainees kept in Israeli jails.

Instead of the much-anticipated statement of some kind of an offer, on August 10, Israeli bombs began falling on the besieged Strip and incendiary balloons, coming from Gaza, made their method to the Israeli side of the fence.

So, what occurred?

The response lies mostly– though not completely– in Israel, particularly in the political dispute in between Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu and his conservative political camp, on the one hand, and their federal government’s union partners, led by Defense Minister, Benny Gantz, on the other.

The discord in between Netanyahu and Gantz is focused on a strong budget plan dispute presently underway in the Knesset, which has little to do with federal government costs or financial duties.

Gantz, who is expected to serve his term as Prime Minister, starting November 2021, thinks that Netanyahu intends on passing a 1 year budget plan to interfere with the union arrangement and to require brand-new elections prior to the management swap occurs. Therefore, Gantz demands extending the budget plan …