Gaza closes roads to reinforce lockdown – Middle East Monitor



Roads are closed to reinforce lockdown in Gaza, 28 August 2020 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]

Today marks the 4th day because Gaza was positioned in lockdown with authorities obstructing roads to guarantee adherence to the brand-new policies and stop the spread of coronavirus.

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior and National Security, Iyad Al-Bazam, stated in a press declaration the other day: “The decision to impose a lockdown is compulsory and we did not want to resort to it, and it costs us a lot of energy and expenses, and it carries a great burden, but it is important and necessary to reduce the spread of the virus.”

The Gaza Municipality has actually begun to close streets and divide the cities into squares, leaving law enforcement officer in primary roads at the crossways to enforce the curfew.

Gaza was positioned in lockdown on Tuesday after the very first cases of COVID-19 in the basic population were found.

The Ministry of Interior mobilised 19,000 members of the cops and numerous security services, and all land and sea borders to Gaza were closed.

