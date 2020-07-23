Gay conversion therapy ban approved by Israeli lawmakers – Armenian News

Israeli MPs have taken steps to outlaw the practice of “gay conversion” therapy by psychologists – the first Middle East country to do so.

A bill passed its first stage in parliament, after two parties in the coalition government joined the opposition to vote in favour, BBC News reports.

Last year, Israel’s then-education minister endorsed the therapy, triggering a backlash.

The bill risks a political crisis, with religious parties unhappy at the move, BBC News reports.

After the vote, the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism (UTJ), which is part of the fragile national unity government, threatened to introduce bills which the centrist Blue and White – also a member of the government – would find objectionable.

The bill must still pass two more readings before it becomes law.