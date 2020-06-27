Gavin Williamson brands National Education Union ‘No Education Union’ and will end ‘softly’ approach

Gavin Williamson has vowed to end the ‘softly, softly’ approach for dealing with teaching unions and get all children back school by September.

The Education Secretary said that he plans for many children to return to school at the start of the next school year ‘come what may’.

It was said Mr Williamson ‘got the knuckle dusters out’ while addressing backbench Tory MPs at a gathering this week, The Telegraph reported.

‘He called the National Education Union the ‘No Education Union’ and said that William Wragg [the Conservative MP for Hazel Grove] is their only sane member,’ a source said.

Mr Williamson has previously come under criticism for his handling of reopening schools amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He argued on plans for primary school children to come back to school before summer, but later changed his mind, saying this would be encouraged.

Robert Halfon, a senior Tory MP and chairman of the training select committee, said: ‘The risks to children maybe not learning beyond September are enormous. We can’t delay any longer.’

This comes soon after education unions create a fresh clash with politicians and parents over Boris Johnson’s plan for full school attendance in September, branding it ‘pure fantasy’.

The Prime Minister told MPs this afternoon that school education will restart fully in the beginning of the autumn term under ‘one metre plus’ social distancing rules.

The measures introduced today, allow visitors to sit significantly less than two metres apart so long as they use some other mitigation measures, such as for example masks or plastic screens.

The Government faced widespread criticism last month after shelving plans to have all kids back this term before summer, after finding there is not enough room in classrooms.

Under the previous two metre social distancing regimen classes were limited to just 15 pupils and union leaders tonight cast doubt on whether today’s changes would make enough huge difference.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said: ‘There has been a large amount of conjecture that relaxing the two-metre social distancing rule to one metre will allow all kids to return to school in September.

‘This is pure fantasy. It could be possible to allow for more pupils in classrooms with a one-metre (plus) separation, however, not all pupils. There will not be enough space in several classrooms to achieve this.

‘It isn’t a magic pill, and nor is the Education Secretary’s suggestion on Friday of doubling the size of social bubbles to 30, so that you can facilitate the full return to schools.’

He added: ‘We desire a proper technique to bring kids back into schools and colleges based in reality and on public health guidance.’

Approximately 78 per cent of education settings that as a rule have children in nursery, Reception, Year 1 or Year 6 were open to one or more of these year groups on June 18. This is up from June 11 when over two in three (67 per cent) primary schools opened more widely to pupils.

Around 92 per cent of settings were open in a few capacity on June 18 – exactly like the previous week, according to the Department for Education (DfE) statistics.

Approximately 1,160,000 kids attended an education setting on June 18, representing 12.2 per cent of pupils who normally attend, up from 9.1 per cent on June 11.

Attendance continues to be highest among Year 6 pupils, with around a third (34 per cent) of Year 6 children in attendance on June 18, up from 26 % on June 11.

Attendance was around 25 % (26 per cent) in Year 1, up from the fifth the last week, and 29 % in reception, up from 22 % on June 11, the figures show.

Dr Mary Bousted, joint general secretary of the NEU, said: ‘The NEU is of course towards all kids being back school, but even with a one-metre rule that will need more teachers and more spaces.

‘It is not clear whether within just three months the science will permit classes of 30. If social distancing of 1 metre remains in place, that will nevertheless be difficult for schools.’

The Prime Minister told the Commons on Tuesday: ‘Primary and secondary education will recommence in September with full attendance and those children who is able to already visit school must do so as it is safe.’

His plea came as figures showed the amount of pupils time for school in England increased last week as more than three in four primary schools reopened their doors to more kids.

Schools, colleges and nurseries closed more than 13 weeks ago as a result of Covid-19 outbreak, remaining open only for susceptible youngsters and the children of key workers.

Last week, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said class size limits might be expanded allowing every son or daughter to return to school.

Under Government guidance, primary school class sizes should really be limited to 15 to minimise the number of people they touch.

But Mr Williamson told the daily Downing Street briefing on Friday that these alleged ‘bubbles’ might be expanded to incorporate the whole class.