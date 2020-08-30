Gauff’s game is ‘best it’s ever been’ ahead of U.S. Open By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT PHOTOTennis: Western & Southern Open



By Amy Tennery

New York City (Reuters) – Sixteen- year-old Coco Gauff stated her game is the “best it’s ever been,” as she intends to construct on her Grand Slam success as the U.S. Open starts on Monday.

Gauff, who stormed onto the scene in 2015 when she beat her idol, Venus Williams (NYSE:-RRB-, at Wimbledon and went on to reach the 4th round of the competition, informed press reporters she’s starving to get more playing time as she establishes her craft.

“The biggest thing is just experience and continuing to get as many matches as possible,” stated Gauff, who lost in straight sets in the preliminary of the Western & Southern Open to Maria Sakkari recently.

“This past week I’ve been practicing really hard to get ready for the Open. The more matches I get under my belt, the better.”

Gauff, who reached the semifinals of the Top Seed Open previously this month after winning her very first WTA profession title as the Linz Open last October, rapidly ended up being a fan favourite at Flushing Meadows in 2015, reaching the 3rd round where she lost to the then-reigning champNaomi Osaka

She has actually discovered her voice as a supporter for racial justice, requiring modification previously this year amidst demonstrations and a public numeration over race in the …