Coronavirus ‘air bridges’ finally come into force today with a large number of destinations opened for those desperate to escape lockdown – but airports remained quiet with Britons choosing to stay in the home.

Heathrow, Gatwick and Stansted were all quiet this morning despite quarantine-free links with 73 countries setting up from this morning as an exclusive MailOnline poll shows that under a fifth of Britons intend to continue holiday abroad this year.

Today also spells the conclusion of two-weeks of self-isolation for those coming to Britain – because it was unmasked that not just a single person has been fined £1,000 by police in England and Wales for breaching quarantine rules after arriving from abroad, according to the National Police Chiefs’ Council.

MailOnline can reveal there was chaos at the border today with visitors returning from exempt countries still asked to complete forms.

The NPCC also unmasked that just 10 tickets were given out to passengers for perhaps not wearing face coverings on public transport in the UK – despite vast quantities not sticking with the rules.

Gatwick was very quiet today with just 70 flights coming in and out compared with hundreds on a pre-lockdown day

The Brick family from Europe are heading off to Europe on christmas today but many others are shunning foreign breaks

There was a slow flow of people heading abroad – but the South Terminal remains closed today

Outside the North Terminal is was eerily quiet as it was revealed that not a single person was fined for breaching quarantine rules imposed over the past month

Gatwick’s South Terminal remains closed today with the very few flights departing and coming to the Sussex airport operating from the North Terminal.

Where is it possible to fly to and from without having to go into quarantine? The 73 countries Andorra, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Australia, Austria, Bahamas, Barbados, Belgium, Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba, Croatia, Curaçao, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Dominica, Faroe Islands, Fiji, Finland, France, French Polynesia, Germany, Greece, Greenland, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macau, Malta, Mauritius, Monaco, Netherlands, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Réunion, San Marino, Serbia, Seychelles, South Korea, Spain, St Barthélemy, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, St Pierre and Miquelon, Switzerland, Taiwan, Trinidad and Tobago, Turkey, Vatican City, Vietnam. Plus the 14 British Overseas Territories. And who isn’t on the list? Canada, the united states and most of Central or South America. Countries in Africa, the Middle East and most of Asia will also be excluded. In Europe travellers from Sweden, Portugal and Russia must also quarantine.

Restaurants, currency exchange bureaus and some shops are also shut while everybody entering terminals are encouraged to wear face coverings.

Travelaters are also taped off to keep up social distancing with hand sanitising stations at each end of the long empty sidewalks.

Staff wearing PPE meet some passengers waiting in communal areas to greatly help them get ready for the security process made more complex by coronavirus.

On her way to catch a 12.30pm flight to Turkey, a 36-year-old mum from Tottenham, north London cannot contain her excitement to see her family in Antalya with her son, 12.

But despite quarantine rules being lifted, she will isolate upon her return because of feeling susceptible from undergoing cancer treatment last year.

The woman who failed to want to be named said: ‘I only recovered from cancer last year so that as soon when i became in a position to go on a holiday, Covid started. Now I’m just running away and I can’t wait to get there.

‘We’re planning on spending two to three weeks there which is planning to be fantastic after months of isolation. I feel safe going to Turkey because they have now been really strict with fines for perhaps not wearing face masks outside. It’s much better than London – nobody cares here.

‘When we get back, I’m going to quarantine myself, not only for my very own benefit but to keep my loved ones around me safe. I feel susceptible but I don’t desire to spread it to the others either.’

Ted Thornhill was travelling back once again to London from Paris with this morning’s 10.13 Eurostar departure when he was asked to fill out a quarantine form instructing him to self isolate on arrival in the UK – despite the lifting of travel restrictions.

The MailOnline travel editor explained: ‘When I attained the ticket barrier at Gare du Nord, there is a notice on a stand saying that you must complete a contact locator form and I was straight away confronted by a Eurostar employee who asked if I had completed the shape.

‘I asked her why since the quarantine does not apply from today but she said I had to fill in a form regardless. She said it was nothing in connection with Eurostar and that it is a requirement of the Border Force.

‘The Eurostar official told me to undergo the ticket barrier when I showed her that the QR code to download the shape wouldn’t work and talk with Border Force.

‘I used the electronic passport control and I was stopped with a border official, who asked if I’d filled out the shape.

‘I told him that quarantine has lifted but that he said, I am aware but you need to fill it out anyway.

‘What’s confusing is that the shape then states that the 14-day self-isolation quarantine is still in place, along with a £100 fine for not completing the form.

‘Plus it’s monumentally tiresome to fill in. I’m all for safe practices. But I’m also all for clarity for travellers’.

Research for MailOnline found limited appetite on the list of public for heading for sun-drenched beaches, despite the lifting of draconian quarantine measures on many countries.

Just 17 per cent plan to have some slack abroad in 2010, while 22 per cent say they will continue holiday in the UK. Some 54 percent say they will have given up on the theory altogether for 2020, in line with the poll by Redfield & Wilton Strategies.

Even among those who do have a much a holiday, most will not be planning the summer. Just 11 percent are looking at booking for this month, a third next month, and 28 percent say they are going to wait until September.

Another 27 per cent say they won’t be taking a break until October or later this year.

Nearly half said these were planning a holiday abroad ahead of the pandemic struck – and only a quarter were not proposing any kind of getaway.

Some 54 per cent say they have abadndoned holidays altogether for 2020, according to the poll for MailOnline by Redfield & Wilton Strategies

The poll unearthed that even those types of who do expect to have a vacation, most will never be going in the summer

The UK government has confirmed quarantine-free travel to a lot more than 70 countries and British overseas territories.

As well as short-haul European destinations, the travel corridor list also incorporates long-haul locations such as Australia, Barbados, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand and Vietnam.

But the US, Canada, Portugal and Sweden aren’t on the list and several other countries in South America, Asia and Africa are not a part of exemption as a result of high rates of coronavirus.

As part of the plans, the Foreign Office has relaxed its embargo on ‘all but essential’ worldwide travel for 67 countries – even though travellers will still need to quarantine if they come back from destinations which don’t have a travel corridor.

The rules are slightly different in Scotland, where First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has approved 57 countries – but Spain is not merely one of them.

The scheme finally began as:

Anger grew since the Foreign Office officials told all Britons to avoid cruise lines – not only the over-70s;

People travelling to the UK from France say they are stilling being told they need to isolate for 14 days;

Holidaymakers are urged to wear masks constantly even on the beach and by the pool;

Travel insurers admitted that they are unlikely to pay out if someone falls ill with Covid-19 abroad;

With the World Health Organisation warning that the coronavirus pandemic is still rising, tourists face an extremely different experience on most holiday spots.

A split poll yesterday suggested there is also widespread doubts in many other countries over whether they want British tourists, with illness rates still relatively saturated in the UK.

On the Balearic Islands – which are braced for the arrival of 1000s of English sunseekers this week-end – police have been given the power to fine holidaymakers £90 should they fail to wear coverings outside their rooms in hotels.

But officials confirmed last night that holidaymakers won’t have to wear the masks by pools or on beaches in Majorca and Ibiza.

Tourists will even not have to wear a face covering in restaurants and bars if they are seated to eat or drink.

Spanish authorities are concerned the mass arrival of tourists could lead to a spike in Covid cases on the Balearics, which may have some of the lowest rates of infection in Spain.

In recent days, police have power down a series of illegal parties in Majorca and Ibiza where large numbers of tourists have gathered with no masks and no social distancing.

It emerged today that Serbia is being taken from a list of where people time for or visiting England can avoid quarantine.

The UK Government announced that the Joint Biosecurity Centre and Public Health England have ‘updated their coronavirus assessments of Serbia in line with the latest data’.

Serbia was included on a summary of 76 countries and territories from which people arriving into England will not need to self-isolate for 14 days from Friday.

The list included popular destinations such as for instance Spain, Germany, France and Italy, but Portugal was one of the notable omissions.

Holidaymakers should wear a mask EVERYWHERE within the ‘new normal’ Holidaymakers should wear masks while travelling, in hotels and also on beaches, a coalition of the world’s biggest travel companies will say today. As part of a ‘new normal’ for holidays, the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) is urging tourists to wear masks at virtually all times, wherever they’re, to prevent another wave of coronavirus. Tourists should even have face coverings on by the pool and on beaches where they can’t keep a two-metre gap between their fellow sunbathers, the council says. Airports, hotels, nightclubs, museums, gyms and all other ‘indoor venues’, including public areas on cruise lines, should also have mandatory mask-wearing rules in force until a vaccine is found, it recommends.

The Welsh Government and the Northern Ireland Executive made a decision to follow exactly the same approach, however the Scottish Government produced a summary of just 39 countries excluding Spain or Serbia.

There have now been two nights of violent clashes in Serbian capital Belgrade by thousands of people protesting against coronavirus lockdown measures.

Serbian authorities have reported 352 coronavirus deaths and 17,342 cases, nonetheless it has been claimed the information does not represent the full impact of herpes.

UK holidaymakers were looking forward to meeting new grandchildren and being reunited with loved ones while they travelled on the first day of the newest quarantine rules being in position.

Passengers passing through Gatwick Airport’s north terminal admitted they’d not be travelling should they were still required to self-isolate for two weeks on the return.

‘We would have gone later,’ said Ray Gordge, 64, from Taunton, who was on his solution to Paris to see his daughter for the first time in six months, and meet his new grandson, born a week ago.

‘It’s exciting, I’m pleased the quarantine has been lifted to be honest,’ he said.

‘It’s nice to really have a bit more normality.’

Mr Gordge said he only booked his easyJet flight in the last couple of days, but had no concerns about travelling.

‘I think it’s OK if you are wearing a face mask. It’s very strange.’

While Labour welcomed the UK Government’s relaxation of the quarantine for many countries, it criticised ministers for failing woefully to secure agreements with more destinations to accept UK visitors without restrictions.

Shadow transport secretary Jim McMahon said workers and holidaymakers were paying the buying price of the Government’s failure to do something.

He added: ‘The fact they are unable to negotiate air bridges is an indictment of the failure to tackle the crisis in the home.

‘They were too slow to take lockdown, too slow to order PPE (personal protective equipment) and too slow to guard our country.

‘Labour has consistently called for a sectoral deal that supports the whole aviation industry like the supply chain based on our six conditions.

‘Tory ministers have failed to act and workers are paying the price and trips are now being cancelled.’

As of today, Scottish holidaymakers are allowed to visit 57 countries and 14 British territories without having to enter a two-week quarantine on the return. But travellers have now been warned you may anticipate restrictions in destination countries, including temperature checks on arrival.