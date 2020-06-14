Gatwick Airport drone arrest couple to receive £200,000 police payout

A couple wrongly arrested over the Gatwick Airport drone chaos have obtained a £200,000 payout from police.

Armed officers stormed the home of Paul and Elaine Gait in December 2018 after drone sightings forced the airport to repeatedly close over three days.

They were released without further charge after being held for 36 hours – even though they didn’t possess any drones and had been at the office during the reported sightings.





Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the total story, not only the headlines

The couple have settled their claims for wrongful arrest and false imprisonment against Sussex Police outside court, their legal team announced on Sunday.

The force agreed to an out-of-court settlement package of £200,000 in compensation and legal costs, along with an apology.

Watch more

Detectives have not established who had been behind the chaos which forced Gatwick’s runways to close fleetingly before Christmas, with lots of flights cancelled during the busiest week of the winter period.

Sussex Police said 96 people “of interest” have been identified, researched and eliminated during the investigation.

Mr and Ms Gait, from Crawley, said in a statement: “We are delighted to have finally received vindication, it has been an extremely long fight for justice.

“The sums being paid by Sussex Police and letter received from the assistant chief constable are confirmation of our innocence and wrongful treatment.

“It has taken lengthy legal proceedings to obtain resolution from the police and to finally have closure on this distressing time. We look forward to moving on and putting this terrible episode behind us.”

No hype, just the advice and analysis you need

They say despite the apology they still have “no explanation” for why they were held “incommunicado” for 36 hours.

Mark Stephens, partner at Howard Kennedy, who has represented the couple since Boxing Day 2018, said: “It was plain as a pikestaff from day one that Mr and Ms Gait experienced a gross miscarriage of justice and I am delighted that this miscarriage has finally been marked by the police.”

Read more

In a letter to the couple shared by their legal team, Sussex Police assistant chief constable David Miller said: “I am deeply sorry that the two of you experienced the unpleasantness of arrest and detention incommunicado for approximately 36 hours.

“I acknowledge this would have been a traumatic time for you personally both.

“Unfortunately, when the police carry out their functions for the public, sometimes innocent individuals are arrested within necessary police investigations in the public interest.

“I understand that you think that you’re unlawfully arrested and detained by Sussex Police officers.

“This is definitely an issue which could only be resolved with a court.

“However, we recognise that things could have been done differently and, as a result, Sussex Police have agreed to pay you compensation and legal costs.”

Mr Miller also confirmed the force commissioned a “thorough independent review” of the drone incident.

In an update on the case on Sunday, police said they’d concluded ”at least two drones were behind the attack”. No aircraft was damaged by the drones but 1,000 flights were disrupted, affecting significantly more than 140,000 passengers.

Assistant Chief Constable Dave Miller, head of Sussex Police operations command, said: “This was a significant and deliberate criminal act designed to endanger airport operations and the safety of the travelling public.

“A drone strike could cause significant damage to an aircraft in flight and it’s also important to emphasise that public safety was always at the forefront of our response.

Sussex Police said its investigation centred on 129 split up sightings of drone activity, 109 of those from credible witnesses used to in a complex airport environment including a pilot, airport workers and airport police.

Those behind the drones are believed to have had step by step knowledge of the airport.

Mr Miller said the chaos ”unprecedented set of circumstances for all agencies involved” and the police operation and subsequent investigation had cost £790,000.

“Measures now available have strengthened our capability to respond to and investigate a similar incident in the future,” that he added.

Additional reporting by PA