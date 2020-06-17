Gatlinburg Skybridge to reopen after guest cracks glass panel | News

GATLINBURG, TN (WSMV) – A cracked glass panel on the Gatlinburg Skybridge is expected to be repaired today after a guest attempted a “baseball slide” across the surface.

Park officials said an individual panel was cracked Monday after a guest tried sliding over the bridge and a piece of metal on their pants chipped the glass.

Officials said only the top protective layer of glass was damaged and the structural integrity of the bridge was not compromised in any way. No one was hurt in the incident.

The attraction is expected to reopen later on Tuesday after minor repairs are completed.