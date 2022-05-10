A big gastronomic festival was held in Dilijan city park. More than 20 participants, including restaurants, cafes, wine houses, producers of natural products and drinks from different regions of Armenia, presented their products to the guests.

They shared their culinary traditions, the secrets of their own concept. Within the framework of the gastronomic quest, the guests performed special tasks on culinary topics in Dilijan restaurants.

The winners of the quest were announced at the end of the day of each festival. In addition to the gastronomic fair, culinary master classes, competitions and master classes of national dances were held by “Karin” ensemble. The partners of the gastronomic festival prepared a Slackline competition – a sport և, which is a step on a special rope (ribbon), which is stretched from fixed objects. Sites կայ SUP boards could be rented for guests on the Lake City.

Each day of the festival was accompanied by live music and concerts by various Armenian musicians and bands, including Mikael Voskanyan, Tarap Trio, Tmbata Orchestra, “Space” band, Aveluk, Rosen Tal, Hayk Karo, Nick Ter-Hovhannisyan, Dave Geodakyan, Arm Peshtmaljyan և DJ Serjo. The “Soldier’s House” charity pavilion was also presented at the festival, where designer souvenirs could be bought from the participants of the 44-day Artsakh war. All proceeds will be used for the social, health and educational needs of the wounded soldiers.

Lia Ghagharyan

Photos by Gastrofest