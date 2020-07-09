Gasparino explains why Trump tax returns could be ’embarrassing’ for president if made public

The correspondent stated that Trump’s net worth is just a figure “near and dear” to him, recalling he claimed that number was north of $10 billion during his 2016 presidential campaign.

SUPREME COURT BLOCKS CONGRESS FROM GETTING TRUMP TAXATION STATEMENTS, SENDING CASE TO LOWER COURT

Cavuto concurred, noting Trump — before running for public office — routinely accused Forbes magazine of understating his wealth in their annually rankings. This past April, Forbes published an article that calculated the president’s net worth to be $2.1 billion.

“Taking out the potential illegality stuff, what a tax return would show is whether that he [Trump] is truthful in terms of how much money he gives to charity, whether — if you right back out some of the numbers — whether he could be worth $10 billion, whether he’s taking every sort of tax break on earth,” Gasparino said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“It could be pretty embarrassing stuff for the president if the numbers don’t match [his statements].”

Gasparino then recalled that Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen told lawmakers in sworn testimony last year that the president inflated his wealth “when it served his purposes” and deflated the worthiness of his assets to cut back his real-estate taxes.

“But, barring that, I think his tax returns would show … some degree of embarrassment if it doesn’t match his rhetoric,” that he said. “And his rhetoric was pretty off of the charts on this stuff, as you know.”