Gasly still finding Anthoine Hubert’s death “hard to accept”

Hubert passed away as the outcome of injuries sustained in a high-speed crash throughout an F2 race at last year’s Belgian Grand Prix, and his loss hit Gasly particularly hard after the set had actually cohabited for several years.

Gasly paid homage to Hubert throughout his track walk of Spa-Francorchamps on Thursday afternoon, when he laid flowers at the Raidillon corner where Hubert’s crash happened. Reflecting on the feelings he had actually been through throughout the day, Gasly stated it had actually not been a simple day for him.

“I was a bit worried, because you never know really how you react to that, and I must [say] this morning it’s been quite hard and strange,” stated the AlphaTauri motorist. “Spa is my favourite track and I always came here with great memories from my first win in a single seater in Formula 4, [races in Formula Renault] 2.0 and GP2.

“But this year is different story, because as soon as I put one foot in the paddock, I just have these images that come back in my mind, and things I don’t want to accept or I struggle to accept. Even during the track walk I was thinking like… I just struggle to realise it really happened and unfortunately that’s just the truth, the reality. And yeah, it hasn’t been easy.”

