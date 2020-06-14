Gas tanker explosion in China kills 19

The tanker transporting liquified natural gas cracked on a road exit slam in Wenling, a coast city in Zhejiang state, according to Xinhua.

On Sunday, Zhu Minglian, the particular deputy gran of Wenling city, stated the vehicle was touring between Ningbo and Wenzhou. The reason for the explosion is beneath investigation, Zhu added.

People continue to be missing along with a rescue work is ongoing, according to nearby officials.

Aerial images from the scene display multiple flattened buildings next to the Wengling West road exit.