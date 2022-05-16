Gazprom Armenia CJSC informs that in order to carry out planned works, on May 17, from 10:00 to 17:00, private houses No. 212 from Mashtots Street, Goris, Syunik region, will be closed. Gas supply to a section of the street (left).

In order to carry out planned works, on May 17, from 10:00 to 18:00, the gas consumers of the district enclosed by Ghukasyan, M. Khorenatsi, Batumi, Banyo, K. Demirchyan streets, T. Mets avenue, Vanadzor city, Lori region, will be closed. ատակարար Gas supply to adjacent public facilities of various purposes.