Gazprom Armenia CJSC informs that in order to carry out planned works, on April 29, from 10:00 to 18:00, the gas consumers of the 3rd district of Charentsavan city, Kotayk region, Bjni, Arzakan villages will be stopped. Gas supply to gas consumers of 2, 3, 4 apartment buildings on Nubarashen 12th street, Nubarashen administrative district, Yerevan, from 10:00 to 17:00.

The company apologizes to gas consumers and asks to follow safety rules.