“Gazprom Armenia” CJSC informs that in order to carry out planned repairs, on April 4, from 10:00 to 15:00, the 1st building of Nubarashen 11 district, Nubarashen 11 street, Yerevan will be closed. Gas supply to gas consumers of 2nd, 3rd, 4th entrances.

