Gazprom Armenia CJSC informs that on April 11, from 09:00 to 21 April, at 21:00, in order to take urgent measures to prevent an accident on the 17.15 km section of the Red Bridge-Skar-Berd gas pipeline. The gas supply to the gas consumers of Jujjan, Baghanis, Voskevan, Koti, Voskepar rural communities of Noyemberyan community of Tavush region was stopped.