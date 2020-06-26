Gas supply to Armenia temporarily suspended – Panorama

Natural gasoline supply to Armenian shall be suspended ranging from June 26 for three calendar days till June29

Gas supply to the nation is about to be temporarily suspended due to upkeep works to be carried out on the North Caucasus-Transcaucasia fundamental gasoline pipeline, the press service of Gazprom Armenia CJSC informed Panorama.am.

Meantime the corporate informs that the customers will proceed to be supplied with gasoline supply with out limitations.