“Gazprom Armenia” CJSC informs that in order to carry out planned works, on April 28, from 11:00 to 16:00, Khorenatsi, Myasnikyan, Gr. Gas supply to the gas consumers of the district enclosed by Lusavorich streets, T. Mets avenue, public objects of different significance.





In order to carry out preventive repairs and installation works, on April 28, from 10:00 to 19:00, the gas supply to the gas consumers of various public facilities adjacent to 12/3 Ayvazovsky Street, Erebuni administrative district of Yerevan will be stopped.