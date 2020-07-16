Gas-spraying attacker leaves 14 Selfridges staff and shoppers needing treatment

Fourteen people were treated by medics at a Selfridges this afternoon after a man released an ‘unknown substance’ on the shop floor.

A man in his 20s was detained by security and arrested on suspicion of affray after he sprayed another man with the irritant in the Oxford Street department store.

Metropolitan Police said the substance, which has not been identified, caused similar effects to the riot control agent CS gas.

Several customers and employees who were inside the store were treated at the scene, but medics are said to be ‘confident it is a non-harmful irritant’.

A Selfridges spokesperson said ‘a few team members and customers were checked over by the ambulance service for an irritated nose and throat’ following the incident.

All but one customer, who continues to be monitored, were ‘given the all clear’, a statement added.

The department store confirmed it continues to trade as normal this afternoon despite the disturbance.

Photographs appear to show paramedics treating shoppers and employees with water after they were affected by the irritant.

The London Ambulance Service attended the incident with hazardous area response teams, and have so-far treated 14 people.

A statement said: ‘We were called at 1:44pm today to reports of an incident on Duke Street, Marylebone.

‘We dispatched a number of resources including an incident response officer, ambulance crews and our hazardous area response teams (HART)’.

‘The incident is ongoing and we are working with other emergency services. We have currently treated fourteen people at the scene, with more updates to follow.’

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson added: ‘Police were called to a shop in Oxford Street, W1, on Thursday, 16 July, at 13.39hrs to reports of a disturbance.

‘Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service (LAS). It was reported that a man, in his 20s, had been detained by security staff after he sprayed another man with an unknown substance, which causes similar effects to CS gas.

‘The man was arrested on suspicion of affray. He has been taken into custody.

‘A group of nine members of the public have been treated at the scene for effects of the spray.’

A Selfridges spokesperson added two makes were detained at the store after an ‘altercation’, but said the police are ‘taking no further action.’

‘At this point in time the police are taking no further action and the ambulance service are confident it is a non-harmful irritant,’ they said.

‘A few team members and customers were checked over by the ambulance service for irritated nose and throat, with all but one being given the all clear. One customer continues to be monitored.

‘The store continues to trade as normal.’