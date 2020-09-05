Gas pipeline blast kills 13 worshippers in Bangladesh mosque By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters Relatives of victims attempt to recognize their bodies at a health center, after a gas pipeline blast at amosque in Narayanganj

DHAKA (Reuters) – A gas pipeline surge near a mosque in Bangladesh eliminated 13 individuals and hurt 30 as worshippers will end their prayers, authorities stated on Saturday.

The surge, which fire service authorities believe was triggered by leak from the pipeline, took place on Friday night at a mosque in Narayanganj district, simply outside the capitalDhaka

Dozens were hurried to Dhaka’s state-run specialized burn and plastic-surgery medical facility, the majority of them with serious burns.

Thirteen individuals, consisting of a kid, passed away after they sustained burn injuries, stated Samanta Lal Sen, organizer of the burn system. The death toll might increase even more as a lot of them were in crucial conditions, he stated.

Fire authorities stated gas that built up in the mosque after pipeline leakages most likely set off the blasts.

“We primarily suspect that gas leaked from the pipeline and accumulated inside the mosque since the windows were shut. When the air conditioners was turned on, due to sparks the gas could have exploded,” stated Abdullah Al Arefin, a senior fire service authorities.

All 6 air conditioning system in the mosque …