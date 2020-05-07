Gas leak at South Korea-owned factory in India kills nine, hundreds hospitalized

9 people have died and 1,000 are in hospitals after a gas leak at a chemical plant in eastern India on Thursday that left oblivious casualties lying in the boulevards, authorities said.

Smokes rise from an LG Polymers plant following a gas leak incident in Visakhapatnam on May 7, 2020. - At least five people have been killed and 1,000 hospitalised after a gas leak at a chemicals plant on the east coast of India, authorities said on May 7, warning the death toll would climb. The gas leaked out of two 5,000-tonne tanks that had been unattended due to India's coronavirus lockdown in place since late March, according to a local police officer. PHOTO: AFP

The gas leaked out of tanks at a complex possessed by South Korea’s LG Chem that had suspended tasks in light of India’s coronavirus lockdown.

Scenes on Indian TV channels indicated people, including women and kids, lying still in the roads of Visakhapatnam, a modern port city in Andhra Pradesh state.

Around 1000 people had been transported to hospitals as indicated by B K Naik. Also, 8 people have been killed until now.

“There are people who were sleeping,” Naik stated.

“We are working to get people to the hospital. They need oxygenation and fresh air.”

Pictures taken by AFP at the King George Hospital in the city indicated a few patients on each bed, huge numbers of the kids, and many people are unconscious.

