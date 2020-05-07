Gas leak at South Korea-owned factory in India kills nine, hundreds hospitalized

9 people have died and 1,000 are in hospitals after a gas leak at a chemical plant in eastern India on Thursday that left oblivious casualties lying in the boulevards, authorities said.

The gas leaked out of tanks at a complex possessed by South Korea’s LG Chem that had suspended tasks in light of India’s coronavirus lockdown.

Scenes on Indian TV channels indicated people, including women and kids, lying still in the roads of Visakhapatnam, a modern port city in Andhra Pradesh state.

Around 1000 people had been transported to hospitals as indicated by B K Naik. Also, 8 people have been killed until now.

“There are people who were sleeping,” Naik stated.

“We are working to get people to the hospital. They need oxygenation and fresh air.”

Pictures taken by AFP at the King George Hospital in the city indicated a few patients on each bed, huge numbers of the kids, and many people are unconscious.