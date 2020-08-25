Gas and nuclear industries fight to the end for ‘green’ EU investment label By Reuters

©Reuters



By Kate Abnett and Simon Jessop

BRUSSELS/LONDON (Reuters) – The gas and nuclear industries have actually increase lobbying to protected desperate modifications to European guidelines specifying which financial investments are sustainable, fearing that exemption from a brand-new “green” list might deny them of billions of dollars of financing.

The environment area of the EU’s Sustainable Finance Taxonomy is due to be settled this year and it might show essential as nuclear power and most plants and pipelines were omitted from a provisionary list released in March.

By requiring companies of monetary items to reveal which financial investments satisfy environment requirements from the end of 2021, the brand-new EU green financing guidelines are developed to channel money towards tasks that support the bloc’s environment objectives.

In the 4 months because the guidelines were released, gas and nuclear market agents held 52 conferences – face to face or essentially – with EU authorities, according to EU logs evaluated by non-profit Reclaim Finance and shared specifically with Reuters.

Overall, market agents have actually held an overall of 310 conferences with EU policymakers because the start of 2018, according to the information based upon openness filings released by July 8.

Nuclear groups in specific have actually stepped up …