Gary Woodland reverses golf buggy into fence at Muirfield Village | Golf News

Gary Woodland left his playing partners in stitches after reversing his golf buggy into a fence at the Workday Charity Open.

Gary Woodland showed his golfing talents don’t transfer to behind the wheel after making a comical mistake while driving a buggy at the Workday Charity Open.

The reigning US Open champion was part-way through his second round at Muirfield Village when play was suspended for a second time, due to the risk of lightning around 2.45pm local time (7.45pm UK time).

With all players and caddies required to leave the course due to safety reasons, Woodland headed for the golf carts closest to the hole that he was on and tried to make a quick getaway to sheltered ground.

Woodland’s swift exit took an unexpected turn after that he failed to realise that the golf buggy was parked in reverse, leading to him accelerating backwards and straight into the fence behind him!

The incident was picked up all through live Featured Group coverage, while numerous PGA Tour players and caddies were close by to savor Woodland’s mistake.

Click on the video above to see Woodland’s comical error!

