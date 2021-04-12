Gary Neville on Man Utd's comeback, the use of VAR & Jesse Lingard's form | The Gary Neville Podcast
Gary Neville on Man Utd's comeback, the use of VAR & Jesse Lingard's form | The Gary Neville Podcast

Gary Neville discusses Manchester United’s 3-1 win over Tottenham in the Premier League, the use of VAR to disallow a Edinson Cavani goal, West Ham’s 3-2 win over Leicester with Jesse Lingard scoring twice and Liverpool’s battle to make the top four.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR