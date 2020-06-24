Gary Neville on Man Utd quandary over David de Gea and Dean Henderson: ‘I’d urge caution’ | Football News



















Gary Neville believes Dean Henderson would think it is a big intensify to replace David de Gea at Old Trafford and that De Gea should really be given a chance to regain his form

Gary Neville has sounded caution over the prospect of Dean Henderson replacing David de Gea as Manchester United’s No 1.

De Gea came set for fierce criticism from Roy Keane for his performance in the 1-1 draw at Tottenham on Friday, with the former Old Trafford captain saying that he was “sick to death” of the “overrated Manchester United goalkeeper”.

Henderson, meanwhile, has starred for another successive season on loan at Sheffield United and has made no secret of his desire to be No 1 for parent club and country.

Solskajer declared De Gea still “the best goalkeeper in the world” after full-time at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and while Neville expects that kind of backing from his manager, he urged against any hasty decisions about replacing him with 23-year-old Henderson in the near future, insisting the Spaniard deserves an opportunity to rediscover “world-class” form.

David de Gea was criticised during Manchester United’s draw at Tottenham

“Ederson and Alisson are better goalkeepers [than De Gea] and they are for the last 18 months, 2 yrs – but I’d are expectant of Ole to protect his player,” Neville, speaking before Manchester United’s clash with Sheffield United, told Sky Sports.

“I think De Gea for 3 or 4 years was the most effective goalkeeper in the world – certainly the best in the Premier League. He won the player of the year here and really difficult period post-Sir Alex Ferguson, that he was the shining light, but since that 2018 World Cup he’s had a really difficult time.

“What I don’t buy into could be the idea that Dean Henderson can just go in that goalmouth area at the Stretford End and adapt to the demands to be a Man Utd goalkeeper. It requires a special character.

“What I think De Gea did over a four, five-year period before this last 18 months is develop a lot of credit where that he deserves a rest; where he is given a chance to correct his form. He’s shown they can be world-class.

“When you proceed through a difficult period as a goalkeeper it’s mentally tough; the scrutiny is on you constantly. There’s no escape as of this club and that’s why I’d just be a bit cautious over Dean Henderson. With respect to Sheffield United, it is extremely different creating a mistake for Manchester United.

“It’d be a huge call to bring Henderson back to Old Trafford and make him No 1. You’re dismissing everything De Gea has done. I’d just urge caution.”

Redknapp, Souness disagree over Henderson

Dean Henderson has kept a joint-high 11 clean sheets in the league

Jamie Redknapp, speaking in the Sky Sports studio, is convinced Henderson has the required steps to reach the most notable – but believes continuing his development at Bramall Lane may be the best option.

“Everything I see and hear, he’s made for the top,” Redknapp said. “It’s only a matter of time but you need to get it right.

“I think Henderson developing at Sheff Utd right now is the best thing possible for him. He doesn’t want to go to Man Utd as a No 2.”

Graeme Souness, however, thinks Henderson time for Old Trafford would benefit both goalkeepers.

He said: “Why put an age on it? If he’s sufficient, he’s ready. I’d get him right back; if that he puts De Gea under some pressure and you receive the best out of both of them, you’re doing your job. I think the clock’s ticking on De Gea, I actually do.

“Henderson sees himself as being ready and I like that. You won’t find out if he’s ready until you bring him back.”