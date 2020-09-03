Gary Lineker: Former soccer star will welcome a refugee into his home

The 59-year-old, who bet the similarity Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur throughout his profession, has actually been a singing critic of how the UK federal government has actually dealt with refugees attempting to cross the English Channel and wished to do something to assist.

“As we know refugees have always helped to keep our communities safe and make our society stronger. They even brought us fish & chips. Im standing with @RESCUE_UK to #StandWithRefugees.”

In an interview with the Daily Mirror , Lineker likewise highlighted refugees’ contribution to Britain’s Health Service.

“They have given so much to this country and still continue to do so in terms of the jobs they do which we have witnessed during the pandemic in the NHS, carers and key workers,” Lineker informed the Daily Mirror. READ: The pioneering journey from refugee to soccer referee ‘Why not?’ Lineker registered with the charity ‘Refugees at Home’, which will examine his home prior to positioning a visitor with the TELEVISION speaker. The company looks for to link those with a extra space in their home to refugees and asylum candidates in requirement of lodging. According to its website , it’s up until now assisted location 2,254 visitors for a overall of 170,823 nights. “We are so grateful for all the host applications that we get, however are especially thrilled …

