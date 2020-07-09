Gary Larson, ‘Far Side’ cartoonist, publishes first new work in in 25 years

Written by By Kiely Westhoff, CNN

“Enter if you dare,” could be the message on Gary Larson’s website challenging people to explore his new content. “The Far Side” cartoonist amazed fans this week when that he published never-before-seen comics for the first time in 25 years.

However, the comics he released Tuesday are a bit different than Larson’s previous works. The “New Stuff” is not the classic pen and ink comics that his followers are familiar with. Larson says on his website that his latest creations are “the result of my journey into the world of digital art.”

He retired in 1995, citing “fatigue and fear that if I continue for many more years my work will begin to suffer, or at the very least ease into the Graveyard of Mediocre Cartoons,” based on a statement at the time.

Larson, who launched his website only last year, says that in retirement that he enjoyed the freedom to cartoon infrequently and without deadlines, and explore other interests.

The 69-year-old credits a clogged pen for inspiring his come back to the industry. On the occasions Larson would take a seat to draw, that he says on his website, it became a ritual of “cursing at, and then cleaning out, my clogged pen.” So a few years ago, he decided to rebel against the “traitorous” pen by experimenting with an electronic tablet.

“I got one, fired it up, and lo and behold, something totally unexpected happened: within moments, I was having fun drawing again.” Larson says that he was stunned by all of the tools and “creative potential it contained.”

He warns his fans that the merchandise of his digital rebirth are not a “resurrection” of “The Far Side.” The single-panel cartoon first appeared in the San Francisco Chronicle in 1980 and ran for 15 years until Larson retired. The famous cartoon was featured in not exactly 2,000 newspapers and 40 million books, sold 77 million calendars and been translated into a lot more than 17 languages, according to the longtime publisher Andrews McMeel Universal, which hosts Larson’s web site.

“The Far Side” fans had an appetite for Larson’s peculiar humor, and it turned out to be one of the most beloved cartoons of its time. The “New Stuff” certainly has its own brand, but Larson’s unmistakable style is still present. The first fresh works he premiered depict four bears picnicking on Cub Scouts, a guy hailing a taxidermist and two aliens out hunting and arranging a “probe and release” of a man approaching in a truck.

Fans already are liking and commenting on his “Daily Dose” of cartoons on the website, looking forward to the new content to keep.

Larson says that he wants to remind everyone that he’s “just exploring, experimenting, and trying stuff.” He says he will not know where his digital journey will need him, but he is grateful to that clogged pen for sending him on this adventure.