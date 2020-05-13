Gary Anderson resolves wifi woes to join PDC Home Tour | Darts News

Gary Anderson has actually been handed a hard team

Two- time globe champ Gary Anderson has actually solved his wifi difficulties and also will certainly participate in the PDC Home Tour.

The Flying Scotsman had actually formerly taken out of the competitors, pointing out connection difficulties at his home.

He will certainly join the activity on Saturday evening as the last 4 teams of the competition have actually been verified.

There are various other top-level celebrities that will certainly obtain a 2nd bite of the cherry, having actually formerly ended up as runners-up in their particular teams.

Reigning globe champ Peter Wright, two-time Grand Slam champion Gerwyn Price and also Premier League opposition John Henderson are amongst those that will certainly operate.

PDC Home Tour – most current verified teams

WednesdayThursdayFridaySaturdaySundayMonday
Steve BeatonMichael SmithDanny NoppertGary AndersonGerwyn PricePeter Wright
Scott WaitesMike van DuivenbodeRyan MeikleDirk van DuijvenbodeBradley BrooksAdam Hunt
Ross SmithLuke HumphriesJohn HendersonDimitri Van den BerghJoe CullenKrzysztof Ratajski
Ron MeulenkampAndy BoultonCristo ReyesKim HuybrechtsKeegan BrownJustin Pipe

Henderson will certainly handle Spanish celebrity Cristo Reyes, World Series of Darts Finals runner-up Danny Noppert and also appealing English young person Ryan Meikle on Friday night.

Saturday sees Anderson go into the activity, meeting Belgian duo Dimitri Van den Bergh and also Kim Huybrechts, in addition to the in-form Dirk van Duijvenbode

Keegan Brown returns to the layer on Sunday, dealing with Premier League celebrity Price, globe No 16 Joe Cullen and also Bradley Brooks

The last of the 32 teams in the initial stage of the Home Tour will certainly see Snakebite, that ended up second in Group One on April 17, signed up with by Krzysztof Ratajski, Justin Pipe and also Adam Hunt

Wright will certainly be really hoping to come to be the last gamer to get approved for the 2nd round

Format revealed

Meanwhile, the layout for the following phase of the competition has actually been introduced.

The 2nd stage of the occasion will certainly happen throughout 11 additional evenings from Tuesday May 26 onwards.

There will certainly be 8 teams in the last 32 including the team victors to figure out a last 8, which will certainly see the leading 2 gamers from 2 four-player teams after that proceeding to the Championship Group on Friday June 5.

PDC Home Tour – The Winners

Group One – Jamie LewisGroup Nine – Martijn KleermakerGroup 17 – Damon HetaGroup 25 – Jose De Sousa
Group Two – Luke WoodhouseGroup Ten – Nathan AspinallGroup 18 – Stephen BuntingGroup 26 – Mike De Decker
Group Three – Dave ChisnallGroup 11 – Alan TabernGroup 19 – Glen Durrant
Group Four – Geert NentjesGroup 12 – Max HoppGroup 20 – Ryan Murray
Group Five – Nick KennyGroup 13 – Carl WilkinsonGroup 21 – Rob Cross
Group Six – Ryan SearleGroup 14 – Chris DobeyGroup 22 – Jesus Noguera
Group Seven – Jelle KlaasenGroup 15 – Darren WebsterGroup 23 – Daniel Larsson
Group Eight – Jonny ClaytonGroup 16 – Jeff SmithGroup 24 – Jamie Hughes

