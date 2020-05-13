Gary Anderson resolves wifi woes to join PDC Home Tour | Darts News





Gary Anderson has actually been handed a hard team

Two- time globe champ Gary Anderson has actually solved his wifi difficulties and also will certainly participate in the PDC Home Tour.

The Flying Scotsman had actually formerly taken out of the competitors, pointing out connection difficulties at his home.

He will certainly join the activity on Saturday evening as the last 4 teams of the competition have actually been verified.

There are various other top-level celebrities that will certainly obtain a 2nd bite of the cherry, having actually formerly ended up as runners-up in their particular teams.

Reigning globe champ Peter Wright, two-time Grand Slam champion Gerwyn Price and also Premier League opposition John Henderson are amongst those that will certainly operate.

PDC Home Tour – most current verified teams Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Monday Steve Beaton Michael Smith Danny Noppert Gary Anderson Gerwyn Price Peter Wright Scott Waites Mike van Duivenbode Ryan Meikle Dirk van Duijvenbode Bradley Brooks Adam Hunt Ross Smith Luke Humphries John Henderson Dimitri Van den Bergh Joe Cullen Krzysztof Ratajski Ron Meulenkamp Andy Boulton Cristo Reyes Kim Huybrechts Keegan Brown Justin Pipe

Henderson will certainly handle Spanish celebrity Cristo Reyes, World Series of Darts Finals runner-up Danny Noppert and also appealing English young person Ryan Meikle on Friday night.

Saturday sees Anderson go into the activity, meeting Belgian duo Dimitri Van den Bergh and also Kim Huybrechts, in addition to the in-form Dirk van Duijvenbode

Keegan Brown returns to the layer on Sunday, dealing with Premier League celebrity Price, globe No 16 Joe Cullen and also Bradley Brooks

The last of the 32 teams in the initial stage of the Home Tour will certainly see Snakebite, that ended up second in Group One on April 17, signed up with by Krzysztof Ratajski, Justin Pipe and also Adam Hunt

Wright will certainly be really hoping to come to be the last gamer to get approved for the 2nd round

Format revealed

Meanwhile, the layout for the following phase of the competition has actually been introduced.

The 2nd stage of the occasion will certainly happen throughout 11 additional evenings from Tuesday May 26 onwards.

There will certainly be 8 teams in the last 32 including the team victors to figure out a last 8, which will certainly see the leading 2 gamers from 2 four-player teams after that proceeding to the Championship Group on Friday June 5.

PDC Home Tour – The Winners Group One – Jamie Lewis Group Nine – Martijn Kleermaker Group 17 – Damon Heta Group 25 – Jose De Sousa Group Two – Luke Woodhouse Group Ten – Nathan Aspinall Group 18 – Stephen Bunting Group 26 – Mike De Decker Group Three – Dave Chisnall Group 11 – Alan Tabern Group 19 – Glen Durrant Group Four – Geert Nentjes Group 12 – Max Hopp Group 20 – Ryan Murray Group Five – Nick Kenny Group 13 – Carl Wilkinson Group 21 – Rob Cross Group Six – Ryan Searle Group 14 – Chris Dobey Group 22 – Jesus Noguera Group Seven – Jelle Klaasen Group 15 – Darren Webster Group 23 – Daniel Larsson Group Eight – Jonny Clayton Group 16 – Jeff Smith Group 24 – Jamie Hughes

