Garush Karapetyan, one of the ARF youth arrested on April 26, was released by the decision of Judge Arusyak Aleksanyan, lawyer Benik Galstyan wrote on his Facebook page.

“The session regarding the other young man arrested on the mentioned day will take place at 10:30.

I still do not have any information about the time of the examination of the appeal against the arrest of the third young man.

I should mention that the judge in the last case is Davit Arghamanyan, and I filed the complaint on April 27, at 02:46, “the lawyer wrote.