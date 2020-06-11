Garth Brooks is hitting the road this for a drive-in concert series

The country singer announced on Thursday he is likely to perform at a drive-in theater on June 27. But listed here is the best benefit for his fans: The concert will air live at 300 drive-ins across the country.

“They’re going to run it just like a regular concert, but this is going to be all over North America, one night only,” Brooks said on “Good Morning America.” “We are excited because this is a reason to get out of the house, but at the same time you get to follow all the Covid rules from every individual state and you get to have fun and stay within the guidelines of social distancing … we’re calling it ‘social distancing partying.'”

Tickets for Brooks’ concert continue sale June 19 and certainly will cost $100. Drive-in locations will be announced on June 15.

Drive-in concerts , with people socially distanced in their cars, are appearing in areas of Europe and throughout the United States, as the coronavirus pandemic puts a hold on large public gatherings.