Garth Brooks is hitting the road this for a drive-in concert series

The country singer announced on Thursday he is likely to perform at a drive-in theater on June 27. But listed here is the best benefit for his fans: The concert will air live at 300 drive-ins across the country.
“They’re going to run it just like a regular concert, but this is going to be all over North America, one night only,” Brooks said on “Good Morning America.” “We are excited because this is a reason to get out of the house, but at the same time you get to follow all the Covid rules from every individual state and you get to have fun and stay within the guidelines of social distancing … we’re calling it ‘social distancing partying.'”
Tickets for Brooks’ concert continue sale June 19 and certainly will cost $100. Drive-in locations will be announced on June 15.
Keith Urban and DJ D-Nice were among the first major artists to execute at drive-in shows.
“Clearly there is demand for live concerts,” Alpert said. “People miss live music. They miss seeing their favorite artists. They miss the magic and energy that seeing live music brings … [Musical artists] are swelling and itching to get out, but we need to wait until it’s safe. I think artists and promoters and venues are resilient and they’re likely to try and look for new ways to make live music safe in these uncertain times.”