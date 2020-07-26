Garrett Foster: Police investigate shooting at Austin Black Lives Matter protest

Image copyright

Police in Austin, Texas are examining the deadly shooting of a protester at an anti-racism march.

Garrett Foster was pressing his fiancée’s wheelchair at the protest when an automobile drove into the crowd, his mom Sheila Foster informed United States media.

As demonstrators approached the cars and truck, somebody inside the car opened fire on the group.

Mr Foster was required to medical facility, however was noticable dead soon later on. Police have actually detained a suspect.

Tributes were paid to Garrett Foster on social networks, and by Sunday afternoon an online charity event had actually raised more than $67,000 (₤52,400).

Protests versus bigotry and police cruelty, and in assistance of Black Lives Matter, have actually been held throughout the United States given that the killing of George Floyd in May.

Portland, Oregon in specific has actually seen 58 successive days of demonstrations, which have actually been intensified by the release of federal representatives by the Department of HomelandSecurity Officers have actually often utilized tear gas, flash bang grenades and effect munitions on demonstrators.

On Saturday, marches were kept in a variety of cities in uniformity with activists in Portland – Austin; Seattle; Louisville, Kentucky; Aurora, Colorado; New York; Omaha, Nebraska; Oakland and Los Angeles in California; and Richmond in Virginia.

Sheila Foster informed ABC’s Good Morning America on Sunday that her boy and his fiancée, Whitney Mitchell, had actually been taking part in demonstrations versus police cruelty for more than 50 days.

“He was doing it because he felt really strongly about justice and he was very heavily against police brutality, and he wanted to support his fiancée,” she informed the program “His fiancée is African-American.”

In a declaration soon after the shooting, a police representative did not recognize the victim however stated he had actually been seen bring a rifle. The New York Times later on reported that he had actually been bring an AK-47, as had other protesters.

Carrying rifles prevails at demonstrations in Texas, which has liberal weapon laws.

Ms Foster included that it “wouldn’t surprise” her if her boy had actually been bring a weapon, as he had a licence to bring and “he would have felt the need to protect himself”.

Before the shooting, Mr Foster talked to independent reporter Hiram Gilberto Garcia about bring the rifle at the protest.

“They don’t let us march in the streets anymore, so I got to practice some of our rights,” he stated, on a social networks live stream. “(But) if I use it against the cops, I’m dead.”