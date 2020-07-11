Garo Paylan: Decision to convert Hagia Sophia into mosque ‘will make life more difficult’ for Christians in Turkey – Armenian News

Garo Paylan, an Armenian member of the Turkish Parliament representing the People’s Democratic Party (HDP), has expressed his concern over the decision to convert Hagia Sophia into a mosque.

In a public statement on Instagram, the politician said that he expects the move to make life more complicated for the Christians in Turkey and the Muslims in Europe.

“A sad day for Christians and for all who believe in a pluralist Turkey.

“The decision to convert Hagia Sophia into a mosque will make life more difficult for Christians here and for Muslims in Europe.

“Hagia Sophia was a symbol of our rich history.

“Its dome was big enough for all,” Paylan said.