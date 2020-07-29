Garmin vívosport Smart Activity Tracker – Slate, L (Renewed)



Not content with the current crop of activity trackers on the market, Garmin created the Vivo Sport with a sleek, eye-catching design paired with a colorful touchscreen display, and built-in GPS for tracking exercise outdoors. Like most activity trackers, it’s packing an accelerometer that works from the swaying motion of your hand and wrist, meaning it’ll track overall steps taken throughout the day, as well as provide accurate tracking of indoor training routines with its preloaded gym activity profiles. Everyday activity tracking quantifies steps taken, floors climbed, sleep duration and restfulness, as well as giving you helpful reminders to get up and move throughout the day. Wrist-based heart rate monitoring gives you an accurate indication of your overall workout intensity, as well as estimating vital statistics like VO2 max and fitness age for finding out how fit you are. The built-in GPS works for cycling and running outdoors, so you can take this to your favorite neighborhood loop on your road bike or hit the trails and monitor your run distance and performance. Garmin’s Connect app for both iPhones and Android devices syncs wirelessly (via Bluetooth Smart) with the Vivo Sport, giving you an in-depth platform for viewing vital workout statistics afterwards. And because it’s Bluetooth Smart compatible, you’ll find it receives smartphone updates, controls music tracks on your phone, and syncs up with tablets running the Garmin Connect app. Please note, the small/medium Vivo Sport fits wrist circumferences of 4. 8 to 7. 4 inches; the large size fits wrist circumferences of 5. 8 to 8. 5 inches.

Includes fitness monitoring tools such as Vo2 Max and fitness made estimates

All-day stress tracking helps you stay in touch with your body’s response to potential stressors

Features always-on color Garmin Chroma display and slim profile. Display size: 0. 38 x 0. 76 inches