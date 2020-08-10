Garmin vívomove Luxe, Hybrid Smartwatch with Real Watch Hands and Hidden Color Touchscreen Displays, Silver with Navy Leather Band



Price: $499.99 - $450.97

(as of Aug 10,2020 12:28:44 UTC – Details)



Perfect your look with vívomove® Luxe. This elegant, stainless steel Hybrid smartwatch with a sapphire crystal lens combines classic analog style with smart features. When you receive text messages and other notifications delivered to your wrist (with a compatible smartphone), just swipe, and real Watch hands move to reveal a hidden touchscreen display. Pay for purchases on the go with Garmin available for supported cards from participating banks), track everything from stress to your body’s current energy level (The data and information provided by these devices is intended to be a close estimation of your activity and metrics tracked, but may not be precisely accurate), and even get up to five days of battery life on a single charge. Try out a new look whenever you like with additional quick release bands, available in fashion-forward styles and premium materials, including Milanese and Italian Leather.

Features domed sapphire crystal lens and stainless Steel watch case; choose from Italian Leather or Milanese straps

Stay connected with smart notifications for incoming calls, text messages, calendar view and more (with a compatible smartphone)

Tune in to your health 24/7 with pulse Ox (this is not a medical device and is not intended for use in the diagnosis or monitoring of any medical condition)

Garmin Pay contactless payment solution available for supported cards from participating banks), lets you pay for purchases with your watch

Connects with your smartphone’s GPS to Track outdoor walk or run activities; Includes additional activity profiles such as yoga, strength, cardio and more

Effortlessly change your look with industry standard 20 mm quick release watch bands

Battery life: up to five days in smart mode and an additional week in watch mode (hands tell time only). Swim, 5 ATM, 7 timed activities; 14 days of activity tracking data