Garmin Vívomove HR, Hybrid Smartwatch for Men and Women, Silver/Sea Foam

Fashionably fit is just a tap away with vivo move HR. This stylish hybrid smartwatch features a touchscreen with a discreet display. Precision hands show the time and dynamically move away when you swipe through your messages, heart rate and more. It counts your steps and calories while monitoring wellness, including all-day stress tracking.

Estimates heart rate with Elevate wrist heart rate technology; Small/medium fits wrists with a circumference of 107 to 177 millimeter

Wellness monitoring tools, such as all day stress tracking and a relaxation timer, help you manage stress; includes advanced sleep monitoring with REM sleep; Displays steps, calories, distance, heart rate, intensity minutes and VO2 max

Smartphone compatibility : iPhone?, Android?, Windows?

Effortlessly change your look with industry standard 20 millimeter quick release accessory bands

Battery life: Upto 5 days in smart mode; Upto 2 additional weeks in watch mode (hands tell time only)