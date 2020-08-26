Garmin vívofit jr, Kids Fitness/Activity Tracker, 1year Battery Life, Red, Broken Lava



Price: $50.00

Let’s get kids on the move. Meet the activity tracker just for kids, vívofit jr. It’s swim friendly, durable and features kid-approved designs, a 1-year battery life and a free, parent-controlled mobile app. The app motivates your pint-sized powerhouses to stay on the move with rewards and a mobile adventure trail to unlock. Meanwhile, parents can monitor steps and sleep and get a Summary of their kids 60-minute daily activity goal. The app also gives parents the ability to manage and assign chores and give rewards to positively enforce good behavior. It’s all easily controlled from Mom and dad’s Compatible Apple or Android mobile devices. Do not place in high temperature environments, such as a clothes dryer

1 year battery life no recharging needed

24/7 wearability swim friendly with 5 ATM water resistance. Strap material silicone

Kid tough easy to put on, the 1 size fits most, nonstaining, 1 piece band stretches over your child’s hand and fits comfortably

Compatible parent mobile app free app includes fun and educational mobile adventures for kids and chore/behavior management for parents; OS compatible Android 4.4 and above with Bluetooth 4.0 or greater or iPhone OS version 9.1 and above