Garmin updates Fenix 6, Instinct and Tactix Delta smartwatches with solar charging

Garmin has brought solar charging in order to its 3 most popular smartwatch lines with the freshly updated Fenix 6, Instinct and Tactix Delta smartwatches. The inclusion of solar charging is going to extend the particular battery stamina of the timepieces.

The Fenix 6 Pro Solar and Fenix 6S Pro Solar bring among 9 and 14 times of battery life according to the features applied. Now, Garmin is list a 10.5 – 16 day estimated battery life given the right amount of sun exposure. Outside of the battery enhancement, the new Fenix series smartwatches bring more specific tracking for mountain biking, surf and indoor climbing.

Apart from the new solar batteries and added sports modes, the new Fenix series smartwatches match the functionality of the regular Fenix 6 and 6S Pro including built:in WiFi, GPS and local storage as well as sleep tracking and NFC.









Fenix 6 Pro Solar and Fenix 6S Pro Solar

The Fenix 6S starts at $850 and is available in a single 47mm casing while the Fenix 6 Pro Solar starts at $949.

Next up we have the Instinct series which now features Surf and Tactical Solar Editions which offer less impressive feature sets but now deliver up to 50 days of battery-life on a single charge.

The Surf edition offers 100m water resistance rating and surf-specific additions like tide data statistics.









Surf and Tactical Solar Editions

The Tactical edition brings a Stealth mode which can deactivate the watch’s tracking feature as well as compatibility with night visions goggles. The Instinct editions start at $399.

Lastly, we have the Tactix Delta Solar Edition which is a military-grade rugged smartwatch with a MIL-STD-810 rating, night vision goggles compatibility and up to 24 days battery life. It also the most expensive out from the bunch, starting in $1,099.









Tactix Delta Solar Edition

Another interesting feature is the particular kill switch which completely wipes all data stored on the watch. It features a steel and tactical nylon build as well as all the features found on the Fenix sequence.

