Garmin ransomware – a targeted, destructive strain of WastedLocker

Multinational tech company Garmin was victim to a ransomware cyberattack, triggering interruptions to essential services

The ransomware is now verified to be WastedLocker

Files acquired by Bleeping Computer show that Garmin gotten a decryptor, recommending a payment was made to aggressors

Garmin’s long-running interruption recently was called by analysts as ‘case study’ in how not to deal with an IT failure. But now it might draw ire for its action to a danger dogging every big service today:ransomware

The international GPS and physical fitness tech business suffered a around the world interruption on July 23, which avoided users from submitting information from their gadgets to Garmin link. The interruption likewise impacted its navigation service for the air travel sector, FlyGarmin

The effect of the interruption was such that physical fitness app Strava– onto which Garmin users can submit their activities– saw activity uploads drop dramatically. The business stayed peaceful to start with, most likely as it weighed up its public action.

Many in the cybersecurity market hypothesized the cause would be ransomware– some even properly determining the company most likely behind it as the Russian, state-backed hacker group Evil Corp, and the ransomware behind itWastedLocker

Garmin …