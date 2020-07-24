Garmin may have been hit by a ransomware attack

Garmin Connect allows users to track and analyze their fitness activities using the Garmin website and app. Since Thursday, however, the outage has prevented new downloads of the app, and the website was still shut down as of midday Friday Eastern Time.

Aviation also appears to have been affected. The tech news website ZDNet reports that pilots were unable to download the newest version of Garmin’s GPS software, flyGarmin, which the FAA requires to be up-to-date. The Garmin Pilot app, which pilots use to plan flight paths, was also down.